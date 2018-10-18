I was annoyed with the Oct. 15 front-page article “Room for pot among the pinot,” which seemed weighted in favor of cannabis farming.

The glowing portrayal of the new industry failed to document the reality of living in a community inundated year-round with the skunk-like stench of marijuana. Carpinteria, a family-oriented beachside community, prides itself on its “World’s Safest Beach.” But what parent wants to take their kids to a seafront reeking of marijuana? And what is it actually like to live here?

The article omitted local voices for perspectives on the black-market growers who popped up overnight with no odor control, the lack of enforcement for illegal operations, the armed robberies at local cannabis farms in the past year, the current “grow” operations adjacent to the local high school or the proliferation of armed guards and barbed-wire fences that have transformed the town into a jail-like landscape.

Here, we take pride in agriculture, annually hosting the California Avocado Festival. Carpinteria is a liberal town, and the majority of residents voted in favor of legalizing pot. We expected the cannabis farmers to respect the land, our town and the community, as our own farming ancestors did. But they don’t. Hopefully, Carpinteria’s beauty and charm can outlast the cannabis fad unscathed.

Maureen Foley Claffey, Carpinteria, Calif.