Regarding the Oct. 17 news article “Roberts says Supreme Court serves ‘one nation,’ not one party or interest”:

It’s appalling, but not amazing, that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. can “assure” us that the Supreme Court will serve “one nation” and not “one party or one interest” at almost the same moment the Supreme Court allowed North Dakota’s anti-Indian voter identification law to go into effect. Implementation had been stopped by lower courts because of its potential to disrupt the election so close to November.

The new law requires identification with street addresses and disallows post office boxes, which are common on reservations and, therefore, on Indians’ IDs. Native Americans voted heavily for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D) in her upset win in 2012.

Her loss in November thanks to suppression of Native American votes would clearly benefit one party. It looks as if the Supreme Court’s new Republican majority is all about representing “one party” over the interest of the nation and the interests of minorities. Bush v. Gore all over again, on a smaller scale.

Kevin DeGroat, Manassas Park