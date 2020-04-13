However, decades of research and clinical observations have shown that minorities make up a disproportionate share of the population with chronic illnesses, which places them in jeopardy of contracting other illnesses. Health-care experts need to inform the president. This crisis should serve as an impetus for federal, state and local governments to be equipped with adequate budgets to eliminate or lessen the effects that health-care disparities have on the most vulnerable groups.
I trust that the next president will take up this charge and rebuild our public health infrastructure with the resources necessary to address health-care disparity as one its highest priorities.
Carol V. O’Shaughnessy, Alexandria
Michael Gerson’s April 7 op-ed, “Coronavirus presents a crisis for Africa. We have a duty to help.,” acknowledged that President Trump, whose governing precept is “America First,” “lacks the ideological tools and personal empathy” to respond. Our duty to Africa is not just a moral imperative. A pandemic out of control anywhere can lead to a renewed outbreak everywhere, including in the United States.
Michael Miller, Lorton