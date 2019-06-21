The June 18 Metro article about uranium mining in Virginia, “Virginia uranium ban is upheld,” did not mention the proposed method of extracting uranium: injecting water underground. The principal health problems associated with injecting water into a uranium deposit are associated with generating a significant amount of water contaminated with uranium. Water goes where it will, following the path of least resistance, and could cause significant environmental contamination affecting the health of every living thing it touches. There are other uranium mines in the United States, but to the best of my knowledge, none use or have used this mining method.

Jim Weeks, Potomac

