It was heartening to see three leaders — Brianne K. Nadeau, Ibraheem S. Samirah and Vaughn Stewart, representing the District, Fairfax County and Montgomery County, respectively — lay out a thoughtful argument for changing zoning laws to allow for housing types such as duplexes and triplexes in some areas that are currently zoned for single-family houses [“Single-family zoning doesn’t make sense,” Local Opinions, Feb. 2]. We, as residents in Arlington’s Bluemont neighborhood, agree that our metro area should be among the places that have recognized the negative consequences of single-family zoning on housing availability and affordability, equity and the environment. Making it possible for more families to live in Arlington means we can preserve forests, farmland and waterways in other areas of the Chesapeake watershed.