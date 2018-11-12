The heartbreaking photograph of 4-year-old Camila Mejia with Michael Miller’s Nov. 8 WorldViews column, “Weary tears: A little girl’s moment on the migrant trail,” was iconic, both for its depiction of the migrants’ suffering and hardships and for its symbolism of despair, emotional and physical fatigue. Look and weep at the child’s slumped body and helpless little hands. But it’s also a symbol of caring and support; the contrasting hands of the adult, comforting, embracing, encouraging. And, to the side, a female migrant’s feet shod in delicate and worn shoes that have covered hundreds of miles. I hope the president notes this face of the “invasion.” Will he pause, think and weep, as I have?

Barbara Morris, Falls Church