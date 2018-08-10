Congratulations to Stacy Zarin Goldberg and Lisa Cherkasky for their unbelievable image on the front page of the Aug. 1 Food section [“Summer’s tricolor trifecta”]. It’s a roughly one-foot-wide photograph of a disaggregated Caprese salad, with multiple tomato varieties plus the basil, mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and salt and pepper. A dish I’ve eaten 1,000 times, laid out like a Vermeer painting. I can’t stop looking at it, thinking, “Where would I start eating?” and “Could I finish it?” I’d like to try! Also, I’d like to frame this magnificent image.

Adam Anthony, McLean