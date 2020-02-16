Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) deserves credit for taking disposable flavored e-cigarettes off the market in Maryland [“ Citing teen users, Franchot bans sale of disposable flavored e-cigarettes ,” Metro, Feb. 11]. However, his enforcement action will address only one problem in a federal policy that’s riddled with loopholes.

The tobacco industry evolves over time to create new, addictive products, but the outcome stays the same: Flavored tobacco products hook kids. Eighty percent of young people who have ever used tobacco started with a flavored product. Young e-cigarette users say the availability of appealing flavors is a primary reason they use the products.