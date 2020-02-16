Mr. Franchot’s action also falls short because it exempts menthol-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, even though a survey found menthol is a popular flavor among young users. The action also exempts non-cartridge-based e-cigarettes, which come in a plethora of flavors.
A piecemeal approach won’t turn the tide on the youth e-cigarette epidemic. To reduce overall youth tobacco use, Maryland lawmakers must pass legislation to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
Matthew Wellington, Washington
The writer is End the Nicotine Trap campaign director of U.S. PIRG and Maryland PIRG.