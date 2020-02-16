Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) deserves credit for taking disposable flavored e-cigarettes off the market in Maryland [“Citing teen users, Franchot bans sale of disposable flavored e-cigarettes,” Metro, Feb. 11]. However, his enforcement action will address only one problem in a federal policy that’s riddled with loopholes. 

The tobacco industry evolves over time to create new, addictive products, but the outcome stays the same: Flavored tobacco products hook kids. Eighty percent of young people who have ever used tobacco started with a flavored product. Young e-cigarette users say the availability of appealing flavors is a primary reason they use the products. 

Mr. Franchot’s action also falls short because it exempts menthol-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, even though a survey found menthol is a popular flavor among young users. The action also exempts non-cartridge-based e-cigarettes, which come in a plethora of flavors.

A piecemeal approach won’t turn the tide on the youth e-cigarette epidemic. To reduce overall youth tobacco use, Maryland lawmakers must pass legislation to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products. 

Matthew Wellington, Washington

The writer is End the Nicotine Trap campaign director of U.S. PIRG and Maryland PIRG.