Regarding the May 11 front-page article “Trump commandeers D.C. Fourth of July fete”:

President Trump plans to ruin our Fourth of July celebration. Here is how I see it going: He turns it into a campaign rally (defiling the sacred Lincoln Memorial). People stay away in droves (inauguration redux). And Sarah Sanders declares it was the biggest Fourth of July crowd ever.

I hope and pray someone can stop this.

Marsha Schmidt, Burtonsville

As with many Washingtonians, I regularly attend the Fourth of July celebration, and, like many, I’ve found a somewhat secret though public place from which to watch. (No, I won’t say where it is!) I’m always struck by how few Caucasian people are in the crowd around me. The Fourth of July celebration reminds me annually that the United States is a melting pot and that those disparate elements can unite in a common pleasure. I guess some of the people around me are undocumented. I don’t care.

Now, in the name of patriotism, President Trump takes away my main annual experience of patriotism. The place I go would no longer be a good place from which to watch, and I would not feel particularly welcome at the event. And if I as a white person don’t feel welcome, I am guessing that most of those other people won’t, either. This new America, I don’t even recognize it.

Carol Cavanaugh, Washington