Regarding the June 29 Metro article “Mayor launches search for next public schools chancellor”:

When selecting a new D.C. schools chancellor, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) should comply with the law. Ms. Bowser’s appointment of university, charter and foundation officials, plus the former deputy mayor for education, to the “Our Schools Leadership Committee” violates the 2007 Public Education Reform Amendment Act , which limits members of “a review panel . . . to aid the Mayor . . . in selecting a Chancellor” to “teachers, including representatives of the Washington Teachers Union, parents, and students.” Despite a decade of scandals and failed education policies, those largely responsible will pick the next chancellor: the former deputy mayor for education responsible for plagiarizing the school reform plan and ignoring the review process in selecting Michelle Rhee; a director of the DC Public Education Fund, which has channeled tens of millions of dollars in foundation grants to D.C. Public Schools to adopt untested and ineffective teacher evaluation, bonus and school closure initiatives without prior council review.

Although an independent audit of charter school graduation records is overdue, the mayor chose an official of Friendship Public Charter, despite public documentation that Friendship’s Collegiate Academy issued diplomas with inflated credit values and missing graduation requirements in U.S. history and World History 2; and the public resignation, reported in these pages, of a Friendship Tech Prep teacher when pressured to raise failing math grades.

Ms. Bowser should comply with the law.