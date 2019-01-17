Regarding the Jan. 13 front-page article “Officials in dark in Putin talks”:

Is President Trump in violation of the Presidential Records Act (PRA) in light of reports of torn-up documents, possible interference with notes of interpreters during meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and use of his personal cellphone to conduct official business?

The 1978 PRA, as amended in 2014, changed the legal ownership of presidential and vice- presidential records from private to public and provided a statutory structure for how official records must be maintained. While the law provides presidents with considerable discretion on the public release of presidential records, it does appear certain official records are not being captured as required by law.

Appropriate record keeping was a major issue during the 2016 presidential campaign, with cries of “lock her up” in response to former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct official business. The media would immediately raise the issue during the campaign in response to questionable statements or actions by then-candidate Donald Trump, presumably as a way to provide balanced reporting. There is little in the media now about possible violations of the PRA by the president.

Janice Jacobs, Arlington