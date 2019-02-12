I was appalled by the Feb. 10 Washington Post Magazine Just Asking column, “Parker Poling.” Ms. Poling, executive director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, is a poster child for what is tearing our country apart. I cannot decide whether providing information on her mission in life is a service or a disservice to us all. How tragic that her primary focus is to make sure some people, namely House Democrats, “have a bad day,” especially because this is done only in the pursuit of power. She did not mention making our great nation better for all of its citizens, uplifting our democracy to be a beacon of hope for all or any positive outcome for a world filled with distress. Rather, she appeared to zealously seek the opposite, to advance the agenda of a select few to the detriment of all others. How selfish, negative and empty, which is how I view the party she represents today.

Catherine Reinhard, Burke