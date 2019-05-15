Regarding Fareed Zakaria’s May 10 Friday Opinion essay, “National service as a uniting force”:

There are multiple ways of creating a national service corps to address socioeconomic disparities that have resulted in a “vast and growing chasm” in our country. An experiential learning program such as the one used to train physicians (including me) is a practical and cost-effective one.

Medical students spend the first half of their educations enrolled in basic sciences and then rotate through clinical clerkships that help them choose a specialty. Likewise, service participants would undergo armed forces basic training followed by classes such as financial literacy and stress management before being assigned to different sectors of the economy (agriculture, infrastructure, health care). Assistance to improve high school credentials and/or audit college courses would be available, providing opportunities to sample campus life. Such on-site experience could reinforce their desire to pursue higher education or forgo college to join the workforce or military.

The added value of this approach would be less competition and stress in applying to college, increased awareness of jobs that don’t require baccalaureate degrees and a concomitant decrease in student debt. With more high school graduates opting to take a gap year, the time has come to transform this trend into the norm. And if it also takes youngsters from different walks of life on a shared journey, it could help make America great again by celebrating diversity rather than castigating it.

Joan Liman, Boca Raton, Fla.