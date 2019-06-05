The last paragraph of the June 1 news article “Mexico makes immediate diplomatic push, reflecting grave tariff concerns” crystallized my frustration with President Trump’s immigration policy. One could overlook, to a large extent, his amorality, ignorance, pugnacity and narcissism if he were competent as a chief executive, but he’s not. He chooses to spend billions on an outdated wall instead of more effective border-protection methods and to treat the migrants in inhuman ways to discourage them, and he is failing to accomplish the objective. No matter what Mr. Trump decides to do to these people, it is clearly not as bad as what they faced at home that they felt they had to leave.

If only he would tackle the root cause of this situation as proposed by the president of Mexico — a multinational “Marshall Plan” for Central America aimed at improving infrastructure and job opportunities in a way that would discourage migration. This would be an uphill slog, but it’s positively brilliant compared with Mr. Trump’s shortsighted, mean-spirited policies. My only caveat is that Mr. Trump’s record in the United States suggests he should not be put in charge of improving infrastructure in Central America.

Frank Arsenault, Annapolis