Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma argued in her July 25 Thursday Opinion essay, “Health care’s Trojan horse,” that a public option would be a reprise of the “failed” co-op program. Although the 23 co-ops were started with federal loans, they were independent nonprofit health insurers. Federal government interference led to the failure of most of the co-ops. This obstruction was the fatally flawed risk adjustment formula, which the Democratic administration refused to fix. Republican legislation prohibited these small insurers from being made whole, as required in the Affordable Care Act.

Ms. Verma’s contention that the co-ops couldn’t compete was mistaken. The Evergreen Co-op developed innovative insurance plans that provided comprehensive care, resulting in better health outcomes and lower premiums. Other co-ops implemented similar innovative efforts. Evergreen was turning a profit and running a successful system of well-regarded patient-centered primary-care offices until the flawed risk adjustment formula required us to pay more than 27 percent of our revenue to our competitor, leading to our demise.

If we’re not going to get Medicare-for-all in the near future, a public option unimpeded by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the federal government can provide competition, driving lower prices and better health-care options, as the co-ops did in their respective states.

Peter Beilenson, Sacramento

The writer is a former chief executive of

Evergreen Health Cooperative in Maryland and

a former Baltimore City health commissioner.

