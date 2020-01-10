The Jan. 6 editorial “Extend the ban on fentanyl before it’s too late” underplayed the significant harm that would be caused by massively expanding the class of drugs subject to harsh mandatory minimum sentences for even trace amounts of a substance.

While proponents argue that high-level traffickers are the intended target, federal sentencing data show that more than half of those sentenced for fentanyl trafficking are low-level sellers and disproportionately people of color. This trend is consistent with drug sentencing patterns going back decades, including the unconscionable racial disparities of the crack cocaine era. It would be imprudent to expect a different result with fentanyl.

It was only a year ago that President Trump signed the bipartisan First Step Act to ease excessive drug sentencing laws. Passing a punitive drug sentencing bill now would be a shameful next step. The opioid epidemic and fentanyl in particular have devastated too many lives, and the government must respond, but punitive approaches have not worked. Investing instead in evidence-based approaches such as treatment would do more to reduce fentanyl harms.

Grant Smith, Washington

The writer is deputy director of national affairs
at the Drug Policy Alliance.