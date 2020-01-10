It was only a year ago that President Trump signed the bipartisan First Step Act to ease excessive drug sentencing laws. Passing a punitive drug sentencing bill now would be a shameful next step. The opioid epidemic and fentanyl in particular have devastated too many lives, and the government must respond, but punitive approaches have not worked. Investing instead in evidence-based approaches such as treatment would do more to reduce fentanyl harms.
Grant Smith, Washington
The writer is deputy director of national affairs
at the Drug Policy Alliance.