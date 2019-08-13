The Trump siblings — from left, Robert, Elizabeth, Fred Jr., Donald and Maryanne — in an undated photo. (Courtesy of the Trump campaign)

As one who is ordinarily hostile to most things concerning President Trump, I was surprisingly moved by the Aug. 9 front-page article “On loss, president has rare feeling: Regret” about his older brother’s death.

The details of the Fred Trump Sr. back story shed light on the trauma Donald Trump and his siblings endured. Children of a bully, they did not receive emotional support, and endured emotional abuse. Add to that Fred Trump Jr.’s problem with drinking as early as college. That’s a lot of trauma.

Fred Trump Jr. responded in ways similar to my own pattern. He sought to escape the family business and wanted to become a pilot. I made my escape by becoming a musician and then an ordained Presbyterian Church (USA) minister.

Perhaps Donald Trump’s regret over his own bullying of his brother could be a point of entry for healing for him. Nadine Burke Harris’s powerful book about the lifelong detriment to health that can follow childhood trauma and adverse childhood experiences, “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity,” could be helpful to the president as he revisits his brother’s life and death and for those who wish to understand how Donald Trump became who he is, acting in the ways he does.

William T. Kosanovich, Alexandria

Read more letters to the editor.