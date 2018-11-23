As an attorney who worked on immigration- related matters at the State and Justice departments for more than 40 years, I highly commend the sanity of Charles Lane’s Nov. 20 op-ed, “A reasonable path on immigration.”

It is a disgrace that our nation has turned the immigration issue into the senseless and divisive debacle it has become. If the American people and their elected representatives cannot compromise on this matter, they can, in my judgment, compromise on no major issue of national significance.

My only reservation concerning the New Center’s proposal is that similar aspirational bipartisan initiatives (e.g., the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986) met a sad end, and despite lofty hopes and promises from both the right and left, resulted in nasty recriminations and abject failure to end illegal immigration. This said, it is manifest that we cannot continue blindly on the current path to nowhere — rather, we should vigorously press our leaders to support rational and balanced programs such as those suggested by the New Center.

Jim Hergen, Alexandria