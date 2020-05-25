Regarding Alex M. Azar II’s May 22 Friday Opinion essay, “We have to reopen — for health reasons”:

At this point in the pandemic, it is next to criminal to pretend President Trump cares about the American people as Mr. Azar, the health and human services secretary, did in his misleading and clueless essay. Excuse me for expecting “we have a strategy” to be followed by an actual strategy and not just more virus jargon that still includes the lie “widespread and easily available testing.”

Reopening America is not all-or-nothing, and services that address Mr. Azar’s “concerns” such as cancer screenings, childhood vaccinations, suicide prevention and avoiding further economic disaster start and end with the federal government developing targeted approaches to opening up only the appropriate service providers and supporting Americans with an economic safety net.

Americans wouldn’t be dying of economic obliteration if our government hadn’t become the inept tragedy it is. 

Sara Gregerman, Silver Spring

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II, in his call to reopen the country, cited the need to avoid “intolerable costs in terms of drug, suicide and alcohol deaths.” The way to minimize such deaths is not to unnecessarily expose untold additional thousands to the risk of contracting the virus; it is to see that we have the necessary safety nets in place to make the economic tsunami less devastating.

Drugs, alcohol and suicide are responses to hopelessness. We could choose to make our fellow citizens’ lives less hopeless, even as we protect everyone’s health. Perhaps we could start by extending unemployment benefits?

David E. Cooper, Bethesda