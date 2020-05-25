Reopening America is not all-or-nothing, and services that address Mr. Azar’s “concerns” such as cancer screenings, childhood vaccinations, suicide prevention and avoiding further economic disaster start and end with the federal government developing targeted approaches to opening up only the appropriate service providers and supporting Americans with an economic safety net.
Americans wouldn’t be dying of economic obliteration if our government hadn’t become the inept tragedy it is.
Sara Gregerman, Silver Spring
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II, in his call to reopen the country, cited the need to avoid “intolerable costs in terms of drug, suicide and alcohol deaths.” The way to minimize such deaths is not to unnecessarily expose untold additional thousands to the risk of contracting the virus; it is to see that we have the necessary safety nets in place to make the economic tsunami less devastating.
Drugs, alcohol and suicide are responses to hopelessness. We could choose to make our fellow citizens’ lives less hopeless, even as we protect everyone’s health. Perhaps we could start by extending unemployment benefits?
David E. Cooper, Bethesda