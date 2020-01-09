Megan McArdle’s Jan. 5 op-ed, “Our online rage is making us worse humans,” was beautiful.

Christmas week in 2018, I sat with my father in hospice, “struggling to fit decades of unspoken thoughts into whatever seconds we have left,” as Ms. McArdle put it. My father was far from a perfect man. But he was a kind man, a man without malice, a man who simply lived life as a good person. He had no social media presence and no interest in the anonymous righteous pontifications of others.

I took pride in touting myself as “my father’s daughter,” given our similar personalities and disposition. I, however, have a social media presence and over time have allowed online rage to become a part of my psyche. Ms. McArdle’s thoughtful column, coupled with the anniversary of my father’s death, moved me to recalibrate my being to focus more on emanating his goodness. I deleted my online accounts and made room to prioritize “a single extra ‘I love you.’ ” Thank you, Ms. McArdle.

Linda Moore, Reston