I took pride in touting myself as “my father’s daughter,” given our similar personalities and disposition. I, however, have a social media presence and over time have allowed online rage to become a part of my psyche. Ms. McArdle’s thoughtful column, coupled with the anniversary of my father’s death, moved me to recalibrate my being to focus more on emanating his goodness. I deleted my online accounts and made room to prioritize “a single extra ‘I love you.’ ” Thank you, Ms. McArdle.