The scars on Virginia from the horrific gun violence in Virginia Beach, at Smith Mountain Lake and at Virginia Tech mean little to the political class, as was demonstrated by the conduct of the General Assembly leadership in the just-called special session to find solutions to gun violence in our state [“Amid bitter divisions on firearms, moments of understanding,” Metro, July 10]. The state is in pain as families from all walks of life and from all corners of the state deal with the deaths of family members, friends and neighbors to gun violence.

We are a society in decline as we watch the political parties continue their need to fight with each other for hopeful political gains, regardless of the issues confronting us. Is there any hope for our future? I would urge all of you to read George Washington’s farewell address to our young nation. He warned us then about the perils political parties could bring upon us. President Washington would be saddened about the state of affairs in his beloved Virginia.

Rodger Provo, Fredericksburg

