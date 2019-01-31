Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's president, speaks to an attendee ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 21. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg News)

Regarding Vugar Gurbanov’s Jan. 26 letter “The real discontent is in Armenia”:

How remarkable. A counselor for the Embassy of Azerbaijan criticized the lack of attention to the democratic change in Armenia while noting that Azerbaijan has dropped all new charges against Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov — bogus charges that had led to hunger strikes against continued violations of his (and others’) human rights.

Richard D. Kauzlarich, Falls Church

The writer, a distinguished visiting professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, was U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan from 1994 to 1997 and Bosnia from 1997 to 1999.