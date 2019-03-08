The Senate last week demonstrated that the president is not the only one in government resolved to ignore the Constitution. In a decision remarkable for its defiance of reality and terrible in its implications, the Senate defeated S.B. 311, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The bill would have ensured that every baby born alive after an unsuccessful abortion would be granted the same medical attention and “protection of the law” care as any other newborn.

S.B. 311 was not an attempt to circumvent Roe v. Wade or to restrict access to abortion. It was intended to assure that health-care practitioners are required to provide ordinary neonatal care to a baby born alive after an abortion attempt. It simply required that our laws provide what the Constitution grants every citizen as his or her first inalienable right, i.e., the right to life.

One might have hoped this bill would have brought together people on all sides of the political spectrum to affirm one of our nation’s cherished principles. Partisan politics again has demonstrated that ideology trumps reality and political expediency trumps principle. We all deserved better.

Francis M. Lazarus, Ashburn