Lucas, left, a dog rescued from Michael Vick’s dogfighting operation, gets a kiss from caregiver Bill Jones, a Best Friends Animal Society volunteer from Ohio hired to care for the Vick dogs for three months, in 2008. Lucas died in 2013. (Carol Guzy/The Washington Post)

The Sept. 22 front-page article about dogs rescued from Michael Vick’s fighting operation more than a decade ago in Virginia, “A second chance,” was among the best human (and dog) interest stories I’ve ever read.

First, it reminded me that even in the midst of huge human transgressions that now challenge our democracy, so many of us care about saving dogs long considered unmanageable and doomed as a result of their venal training in violence.

The article captured not just the stories of the 47 dogs removed from Mr. Vick’s hellish compound but also the human adopters who helped these poor creatures learn that a decent life was still possible. I stand in awe of these people who represent the best in us, as well as the dogs that came to offer their new human families love and affection that they had never received themselves.

I write not as an animal rights activist but just as someone who was amazed by a beautiful story about good people. It was nice to be reminded that ours is still a nation with people who care about those who are less fortunate, even dogs that would have been put down only a few years before.

Paul Sleman Clark, Kensington

