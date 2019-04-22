As a direct beneficiary of the California 1961 “American Institutions” requirement, I was saddened by the news from Max Boot, noted in his April 18 Thursday Opinion column, “California is dumbing down our democracy,” that the state university system might weaken the requirement that students take even just a few American history and government courses before graduation. Based on the California state requirement, many of us taught those courses at the community college and state universities there to begin our careers. Our focus was on stimulation of critical thinking about the current and perennial issues of U.S. history and government. We like to think that our efforts deepened student interest and curiosity about the workings of democracy as voters.

More than ever, citizens today need to critically evaluate what they are told from social media outlets, candidate statements, and slanted and often fake news supported by contrived data. As in Plutarch’s day, voters have to send the best and wisest representatives to their legislatures. Only such representatives can provide the intellectual ballast against threats to democratic institutions from tyranny by populist demagogues and the opposite extreme of factional disorder. The California institutions requirement has strengthened the ballast of democracy for nearly 60 years and should be preserved.

George Guess, Potomac