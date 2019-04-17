The April 13 news article “Report: Harassment was rife at Trump pick’s firm” unjustly mischaracterized AccuWeather and me as its former chief executive.

Many organizations have employee issues in the work environment. The leadership test is doing the right thing when issues arise. In this case, the company specifically and unequivocally denied the allegations. And throughout, the company retained its good standing as a government contractor. Nevertheless, the company did not fight these claims. Why? Being sensitive to the concerns of women in the workforce, the company selected a creative course to solve these issues with the least disruption and stress for all concerned. It voluntarily worked with the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and requested a joint working relationship with the agency to understand the viewpoints of OFCCP and how to strengthen company policies.

The purpose was to reset the situation for everyone. The company leveraged OFCCP’s expertise to enhance its anti-harassment and anti-discrimination practices, and adopted the suggestion of a modest payment from the company for each of the employees OFCCP identified. The payment helped show respect without having to put claims on trial and rewarded people for cooperating.

The actions taken by the company showed sensitivity and appropriateness. If confirmed as the head of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, I will be someone who will always do the right thing.

Barry Lee Myers, State College, Pa.

The writer is a former chief executive of AccuWeather.