In his June 27 op-ed, “Democrats again give Trump the upper hand,” Marc A. Thiessen chastised Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for comparing family separations at the southern border to Nazi Germany. He noted that “there are no gas chambers on the southern border.” True, but let’s not forget that the strain of Nazism that begot the “Final Solution” did not emerge fully developed like Athena breaking out of Zeus’s head. It began with carefully designed propaganda intended to convince the German people that the Jewish people were an inferior species. That propaganda led the German people down a dark, horrid road.

How dark will our journey be if we go down the road beckoned by the president’s cruel acts, statements and tweets? We don’t know. But neither did the German people.

Michael N. Wilcove, Rockville