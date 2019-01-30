As a veteran and current academic, I have admired retired Gen. Colin Powell for decades. As such, I enjoyed reading about his chance encounter while fixing a flat on Interstate 495 with a former soldier, Anthony Maggert, who’d served 23 years in the military and considers Mr. Powell his hero [“By chance, a veteran meets his hero on the side of the road,” Metro, Jan. 26].

Like Mr. Maggert, I also have read a number of books by and about Mr. Powell, especially those concerning his rules of leadership and command. A few years ago I had an opportunity to witness these traits after hearing him give a commencement speech at Marymount University. After that graduation, I was even more impressed with Mr. Powell’s intelligence, good nature and gracious demeanor.

Having attended 23 of Marymount’s graduations, I had become accustomed to seeing most graduation speakers discreetly depart once graduates lined up to receive their degrees. This did not happen with Mr. Powell. As the first student came to the stage to receive her degree, he stood, smiling with anticipation. Before he could formally congratulate her, she sprinted across into his arms; the audience burst into laughter. Nearly every other graduate — male and female — followed suit. Equally important and not surprisingly, Mr. Powell not only remained until the last degree was awarded but also made it a point to descend from the stage and linger afterward, amiably chatting with graduates, family members and friends.

Michael J. Bolton, Arlington