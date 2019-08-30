If D.C. government agencies had done what they were supposed to do — i.e., their jobs — it is more than likely that two people who were killed in a rowhouse fire, including a 9-year-old boy, would still be alive.

That’s the inescapable and tragic conclusion to be drawn from the revelation that a D.C. police officer had alerted two other city agencies to dangerous conditions in the dwelling but that no action was taken to address the problems. The failure is inexcusable, and answers are needed. Was this the fault of individual employees, or the result of systemic issues, or both? And what is being done to ensure that there is no recurrence?

“It is clear that our agencies should have done more to better protect our residents,” said City Administrator Rashad M. Young . That’s a profound understatement. Five months before the Aug. 18 fatal fire at 708 Kennedy St. NW, a police officer responding to a dispute between the landlord and tenant noticed unsafe conditions and potential fire code violations. His March 22 report, portions of which were written in bold for emphasis, strongly recommended that the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) and D.C. fire department inspectors respond. The officer sent five emails over a period of two months to the two agencies before an inspector from the DCRA finally went to the house.

The DCRA inspector went three times to the property but could not get inside and closed the case. Fire department inspectors, Mr. Young told The Post’s Peter Hermann, didn’t take action because they assumed it was a matter for the DCRA.

Why wasn’t a search warrant sought to allow entry into the house? On what basis did the DCRA close the case? Why was so little credence or attention given to repeated warnings from a police officer who clearly went out of his way to raise the alarm about illegal and unsafe conditions?

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has ordered police, fire and DCRA officials to conduct internal reviews and also commissioned an independent audit. Four employees have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigations. The DCRA is an agency with a troubled history, and some D.C. Council members have proposed it be restructured and broken up. Administration officials had opposed the change, arguing that reforms are already underway that will improve the agency’s performance.

That might well be the case, but it is of no solace to the families and friends of Fitsum Kebede, 40, and Yafet Solomon, 9. We hope the council undertakes its own rigorous review of these tragic events.