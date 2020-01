After reading the Jan. 26 Business article “Video-game technology is aiding doctors on the job,” I was, well, horrified. Group play? See one, do one? Yikes! Anyone considering care by surgeons should ask how many of the same proposed procedures they have performed themselves and if they’ve received any training for the planned procedure on a video-game app. After all, informed consent is the law, and the patient must know the qualifications of their surgeon.