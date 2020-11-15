Now, though, there is no chance that Mr. Trump can resume his attempt at politicization of monetary policy. Populists of the left and right in Congress will probably press their long-standing demands for “audits” and other forms of political intervention — but President-elect Joe Biden has, fortunately, given no sign that he supports such thinking.

The vestiges of Mr. Trump’s campaign to tilt the Fed remain, most visibly in the form of his nomination of Judy Shelton, a Republican of modest qualifications and often-eccentric policy views, to the Fed’s board of governors. Ms. Shelton’s nomination proved controversial even among GOP members of the Senate — two of whom, Mitt Romney (Utah) and Susan Collins (Maine), have already declared they will not vote for her. Yet rather than let Ms. Shelton’s nomination quietly lapse in the lame-duck session, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated that he plans to bring it to the floor this week, suggesting there are at least 50 GOP votes to confirm Mr. Trump’s pick, which, plus a deciding vote from Vice President Pence, would be enough to install her in a term that would not end until 2024. If the Senate also confirms Christopher Waller, Mr. Trump’s other — well-qualified — choice for a Fed vacancy, the Fed’s board would consist of seven Trump appointees and one holdover Obama nominee, Lael Brainard.

One should not overstate the damage that would result from the presence, as one of seven Fed board votes, of Ms. Shelton — an erstwhile advocate of discredited theories such as reinstating a version of the gold standard. Starting with Mr. Powell, the rest of the board consists of mainstream thinkers, albeit mainly conservatives with a much less aggressive view of banking regulation than a Biden administration is likely to favor or, indeed, than the country may need.

However, the possible ineffectuality of Ms. Shelton’s tenure makes the Republican Senate’s apparent decision to press on with it that much more troubling. It is no longer necessary to appease a departing president; the main benefit to Republicans of filling this seat is to deny the opportunity to the incoming one. It also takes up legislative time and attention that could be better devoted to passing additional fiscal stimulus. Any GOP leader would want to maximize influence pending a Democratic president, but Ms. Shelton is a marginal pick and shelving her would have been a relatively low-cost gesture of bipartisan cooperation under Mr. Biden.

