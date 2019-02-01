Regarding the Jan. 29 Metro article “Company settles Silver Line case”:

The woes of the Silver Line highlight what appears to be a serious flaw in the construction contract: not including an independent, third-party inspection firm to perform sample testing to verify contractor claims of meeting specification requirements. It is only because of a whistleblower that the fraudulent claims of adequate concrete mix used in the architectural concrete panels was discovered. Normally, the general contractor could be considered negligent, but because a manager at Universal Concrete was discovered to have falsified test reports and encouraged others to do the same, the company has gone to settlement over the matter.

Another potential and more serious issue is the cracking observed by inspectors in the reinforced concrete girders that support overhead rails. Again, independent testing and sampling could have uncovered problems in advance of the fabrication, installation and after-the-fact inspection.

Let this be a lesson on more than one level: Proper regulation and oversight are important, not just in construction projects but also in our government.

Don Greenwood, Vienna