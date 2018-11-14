A report just released by the Montgomery County Health Department examining key health outcomes by Zip code in the county puts Poolesville at the bottom of the 36 Zip codes examined. As a former commissioner of Poolesville and a transportation coordinator for WUMCO Help, a local charity that provides assistance to those with limited means, I am not surprised by this. While the Agricultural Reserve in western Montgomery County is pristine and beautiful, many of its citizens suffer because they are far from needed medical and social support services. Many live alone and are financially distressed.

Looking at a map of Montgomery County shows that the western county is a “services desert” when it comes to senior centers, clinics and police presence. One of only two doctors with offices in Poolesville is being forced to close his clinic by his medical partner, Adventist HealthCare. Parts of our high school are more than 65 years old and have not been modernized. In the recent county elections, we made these points repeatedly, and a coalition, Fair Access for Western Montgomery County, has been actively working for the construction of a new multiuse facility that would include needed facilities such as a health clinic and a modern high school. We hope our newly elected leaders pay attention.

Link Hoewing, Beallsville