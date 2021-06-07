Read more from Opinions on Maryland issues

Opinions by Post columnists and guest writers:

Julie M. Statland: Maryland women will win when they get equal funding and endorsements

Richard Leotta: Congress has the power to end drunken driving — by getting the right technology built into cars

James Tate: Prince George’s County is leading the way on healthy options for children’s meals

Hans Riemer: How Montgomery County is working to create safe, police-free schools

Bernie Fowler and William C. Baker: Without swift action, the Chesapeake Bay will decline even further into national disgrace

Gerrit Marks: Area farmers markets have been my life. They are where I belong.

Opinions by the Editorial Board:

Hogan is backing off his plan to widen the Beltway. Expect more traffic.

How to remember a stain on American history

We need a solution to get White’s Ferry running again

Maryland is right to review the tenure of the medical examiner who testified that George Floyd wasn’t murdered

