There are other positive aspects of a situation no one would wish for, and they give me hope for our future. The testimony of most witnesses before the House Intelligence Committee reveals that our government is well served by many dedicated, intelligent, patriotic and courageous people of extraordinarily diverse backgrounds whose only agenda is to advance the interests of the country they love. Their service is a proud wonder and strength of our great nation and deserves to be celebrated, protected and encouraged.

We are beginning to appreciate anew what may have been taken for granted about the resilience and advantages of our brilliantly designed limited government. And we can hope that the severe test of impeachment, like the way a piece of grit is needed to make a pearl, leads to an even more beautiful and valued democracy.

Nicholas W. Allard, Washington

The writer was a Senate Judiciary Committee staffer for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and was chief of staff to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-N.Y.).

Did Illinois legislators make a mistake when they impeached and convicted their governor a few years ago?

While governor, Rod Blagojevich (D) attempted to use his position for personal gain but didn’t get away with it. He was caught by the FBI with recorded phone conversations in his attempts to sell then-President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat. In the Republicans’ defense of President Trump, they claim no harm, no foul. The aid for Ukraine was released, so what’s the problem? Why, then, is Mr. Blagojevich serving a 14-year federal prison sentence in Colorado? Attempted extortion is a crime that put Mr. Blagojevich in prison and should also remove Mr. Trump from office. The Illinois Senate voted 59 to 0 to convict Mr. Blagojevich. Democrats in the Illinois Senate convicted a Democratic governor. They did the right thing. Will Senate Republicans?

David Tritle, Boiling Springs, Pa.

