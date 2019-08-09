It is very simple: A deranged person in a crowd with no gun = no deaths. A deranged person in a crowd with an automatic rifle = multiple deaths.

Members of Congress evade the issue year after year. The Framers of the Constitution did not intend for the Second Amendment to provide an excuse for private citizens to own military-style arms. As usual, the National Rifle Association and other gun lobbyists prevail in Congress. Members of the Senate and House who allow this carnage of innocent citizens to continue so they can further their selfish interests should be ashamed. The lost lives are on their consciences.

There have always been deranged people, and there has always been bigotry. Military-style weapons have not always been readily available to private citizens. Guns kill people. Please, Democrats, make the point before it is too late.

Barbara Adams, Chevy Chase

I find it at once both regrettable and unsettling that so many of President Trump’s foes on the left and in the media rushed to assign direct blame for the recent shootings to Mr. Trump — overtly, publicly and repeatedly calling him a racist.

Far too many people are weaponizing race and using it as a political cudgel to bludgeon their opponents. Especially in today’s highly polarized political environment, replete with the sharp-elbowed tactics of Washington infighting, recklessly ascribing the “racist” label to one’s political enemies is not only irresponsible; it’s also needlessly inflammatory. To blithely accuse someone of racism without actually knowing what’s in his or her heart is not only politics at its very worst; it’s humanity at its very worst. To grotesquely weaponize race for partisan purposes doesn’t just diminish Washington politics; it diminishes us all.

In the future, we would all do well to remember that when people play the race card, everyone gets dealt a losing hand.

Michael J. DiStefano, Jamestown, R.I.

Thirty seconds. I can’t get this number out of my mind. How many more than nine dead and 27 injured would there have been if the police had taken 60 seconds before reaching the Dayton shooter? As much as I appreciate George T. Conway III and Neal Katyal’s efforts to bring some sense of decency to what has become a morally deficient Republican Party [“A sensible compromise on regulating guns is within reach,” Tuesday Opinion, Aug. 6], I can’t help being disappointed that they did not make it clear that banning assault weapons must be part of any reasonable action against gun violence.

It takes more than 30 seconds to read this letter out loud. Imagine how many more would have died or been injured if the shooter had these extra seconds.

Beth Marcus, Washington

In addition to the reasonable suggestions in the Aug. 6 Tuesday Opinion essay by George T. Conway III and Neal Katyal, “A sensible compromise on regulating guns is within reach,” we need to raise taxes (federal and state) on all gun sales to fund assistance with funeral and medical expenses and to help pay for the cost of additional background checks. We have an obligation to help the victims of our widespread and continuing lethal epidemic of death from guns.

Carolyn Clark Miller, Alexandria

Just before resigning 45 years ago , President Richard M. Nixon told his staff: “People will hate you, but when you hate them back, you destroy yourself.” That line appeared in virtually every Nixon obituary 20 years later. Little noticed was this single pithy sentence in President Trump’s teleprompter speech on Aug. 5 [“The language of hatred and fear,” editorial, Aug. 6]: “Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.” After Mr. Trump leaves office, and following his death, I am certain that this profound observation will appear in most of his obituaries.

Mr. Trump learned some things from Nixon. He just didn’t learn the right things.

Bruce L. Bortz, Baltimore

Republicans, and President Trump’s supporters generally, two years later, I’ve got to ask: How’s this American-carnage-stops-right-here-and-stops-right-now stuff working out for ya?

Carol Jones, Alexandria

My middle-school students at the school where I teach English as a second language in Northeast D.C. all confirmed that they had at least two or more experiences with guns: hearing gunshots or seeing someone getting shot. What astounded me was that they were desensitized to the topic. They talked about their experiences in a normal tone of voice and without emotion.

This deeply concerns me as an educator. We are heightening security measures, adding security cameras and jacking up law-enforcement budgets, but we ought to be focused on changing the culture of violence to a culture that fosters community building. Neither security cameras nor members of law enforcement will aid in building a community. If anything, such measures divide and break communities.

We ought to examine closely our communities and invest in building them and strengthening their ties. Doing so would yield children with compassion, appreciation for peace and a strong sense of belonging to their community.

May Saffar, Forestville

I love the irony. According to the Aug. 8 front-page article “NRA chief wanted group to buy him Tex. mansion,” National Rifle Association chief executive Wayne LaPierre wanted the NRA to buy him a $6 million mansion for protection. Why didn’t he just get a “good guy with a gun”?

Michael Moore, Gainesville

