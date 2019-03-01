The Bladensburg Peace Cross is the focus of a dispute at the Supreme Court. n intense court case regarding its upkeep and placement on public land, stands at a busy intersection in Bladensburg, Maryland on June 19, 2018. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 26 front-page article “Justice Kagan may play key role in Md. Peace Cross case”:

There is a simple solution to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan’s Peace Cross dilemma: A “cross” is not a “crucifix.” The latter is clearly a Christian emblem, the former a more ancient emblem of secular power. From second-century sarcophagi down in the catacombs of Rome to Constantine’s Arch, the precious-stone-encrusted “crosses” depicted thereon are derivative of Roman scepters. Even Constantine’s labarum, under which sign his vision was to conquer, was not a cross; it was the Chi-Rho. It was not until hundreds of years later, after the joining of the scepter and Jesus, at first triumphant, then increasingly associated with the Crucifixion, that secular crosses became sacred crucifixes.

Latin crosses, such as the one in Bladensburg, can justly be seen as symbols of secular state authority and not as religious tokens. The alternative, the assertion that “all crosses are necessarily religious” (even “cross purposes,” “crosswords” and “lacrosse sticks”), would be overreaching, especially in light of scholarship that suggests the crucifixion was not on a cross but on a “T” (Tau) or even on an upright pointed stake.

Thomas Chappell Aldridge Jr., Alexandria