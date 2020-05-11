Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. that this was purely a matter of statutory law, while First Amendment precedent does not allow anyone engaged in a secular enterprise to violate a purely secular law based on any purported religious principles. There is thus a simple solution to this problem.
The RFRA must be amended to provide that it cannot be invoked to permit incorporated or licensed entities, engaged in any secular enterprise, to impose any religious belief on employees, customers or others that denies secular benefits, amenities or rights otherwise generally available under any law or custom of trade. This would appropriately be called the anti-establishmentarian clause, as the First Amendment proscribes the establishment of religion.
Richard Latimer, Falmouth, Mass.