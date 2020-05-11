Regarding the May 7 news article “High court weighs birth-control access”:

Based on an attempt by the Trump administration to further undermine President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA), the Supreme Court is again struggling with a conflict between the ACA and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) of 1993. The ACA requires that contraceptive coverage be included in employer-sponsored health plans, while the RFRA, as construed in the 2014 Hobby Lobby case, permits certain secular corporations to deny coverage based on the owners’ religious objections.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. that this was purely a matter of statutory law, while First Amendment precedent does not allow anyone engaged in a secular enterprise to violate a purely secular law based on any purported religious principles. There is thus a simple solution to this problem.

The RFRA must be amended to provide that it cannot be invoked to permit incorporated or licensed entities, engaged in any secular enterprise, to impose any religious belief on employees, customers or others that denies secular benefits, amenities or rights otherwise generally available under any law or custom of trade. This would appropriately be called the anti-establishmentarian clause, as the First Amendment proscribes the establishment of religion.

Richard Latimer, Falmouth, Mass.