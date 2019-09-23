The Sept. 17 Politics & the Nation article “In poll, most Americans still oppose busing to reduce school segregation” mentioned several remedies to stop school segregation, including the possibility of busing to integrate schools. The article did not mention that some counties, including Fairfax County, first need to stop busing to segregate schools and prevent building new schools in areas where segregation would be exacerbated.

I assume the boundaries were not created to segregate students by race or income, but the fact is that they do, with students traveling much longer distances to go to a less diverse school rather than a closer, more integrated school. Rectifying these boundaries and having students attend the schools closest to them will not only increase diversity but also decrease traffic and pollution and should be the first step for any integration plans.

Jennifer Pradas, Oakton

