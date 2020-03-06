Instead of a wealth tax, eliminate deductions. Because of the higher taxable income this would produce for most taxpayers, tax rates would have to be reduced. But eliminating tax deductions would greatly increase tax revenue, and most of it would come from wealthy individuals and large corporations. Tax deductions also encourage spending on irrational activities because they are subject to a deduction. This would eliminate such spending.
This would be a much-needed change to our tax system and would accomplish what Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren want without a wealth tax. It would make tax filings much simpler. When people saw the benefits of this approach, it would gain wide support. It is a common-sense solution to a complex problem.
David L. Elkind, Arlington