The March 4 The World article “Warren, Sanders want a wealth tax. Swiss suggest their model for America” noted that Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) could look to Switzerland as a model for a wealth tax they want to impose. Such an approach could be used to guarantee that Warren Buffett pays at least the same tax rate as his secretary and that Amazon pays income taxes. A wealth tax, however, is unnecessary to achieve these goals. [Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.]

Instead of a wealth tax, eliminate deductions. Because of the higher taxable income this would produce for most taxpayers, tax rates would have to be reduced. But eliminating tax deductions would greatly increase tax revenue, and most of it would come from wealthy individuals and large corporations. Tax deductions also encourage spending on irrational activities because they are subject to a deduction. This would eliminate such spending.

This would be a much-needed change to our tax system and would accomplish what Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren want without a wealth tax. It would make tax filings much simpler. When people saw the benefits of this approach, it would gain wide support. It is a common-sense solution to a complex problem.

David L. Elkind, Arlington