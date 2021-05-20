That’s the bad news. The good news is that Congress might be about to enact a measure to help the organization repair its balance sheet. A bipartisan coalition of senators has just signed on to a bipartisan House bill whose key provision would end the requirement that the Postal Service make multibillion-dollar annual payments to its retiree health fund, thus relieving the agency of up to $56 billion in obligations over the next decade. Future retirees would go on Medicare, to whose trust fund the agency has been contributing anyway.
This was one of the most important legislative changes the Postal Service sought in its recently-published 10-year plan to cut losses by $160 billion. Also in the bill is authority for post offices to offer nonpostal government services, such as the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, and requirements that it provide greater public disclosure about how well it is meeting on-time delivery standards. The legislation appears to avoid restricting the Postal Service’s latitude to carry out other parts of its 10-year plan.
Necessary though the bill may be to aiding the agency’s solvency, it is hardly sufficient. Even if it had been in force during fiscal 2020, the Postal Service still would have lost $3.8 billion. Repealing the health-care pre-funding requirement, which Congress had imposed 15 years ago, makes little real-world difference to cash flow, because the Postal Service has skipped the payments since 2012 anyway. Labor costs, dictated largely by contracts with postal unions, account for roughly three-quarters of Postal Service spending — and have proved extremely difficult to control even as mail volumes have declined.
What’s happening, then, is that lawmakers have converged on the bare minimum needed to tidy up the Postal Service’s finances, without imposing any onerous new obligations on the agency in the process. All things considered, that’s progress, and worthy of support, doubly so since the proposal shows that Republicans and Democrats can still work together once in a while. Here’s another truth about postal reform: In this area of policy, as in so many others, the best should not be the enemy of the good.
Read more: