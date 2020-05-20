We’ve heard the question “Will our institutions hold?” while President Trump’s behavior became more outrageous over time.
From the president meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by himself without aides to his firing of Steve Linick at the State Department, it has looked like a slow-motion coup d’état. Who could be surprised that the Republicans in Congress, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), would fail to stop Mr. Trump?
The stark question now is whether the price we have to pay will be a dictatorship.