Ingenuity lifted off the surface of Mars early Monday to an altitude of about 10 feet, where it hovered briefly before turning and landing after 30 seconds in the air. These seemingly modest statistics notwithstanding, the achievement was extraordinary. The chopper, which traveled from Earth to Mars for seven months attached to the “belly” of the Perseverance rover, was the first aircraft to achieve controlled flight on another planet. Small but mighty, Ingenuity triumphed over inhospitable conditions to lay the groundwork for untold exploration. While Perseverance can see in more detail, its tiny companion can see more, period — by flying farther and wider than NASA could manage without its help.

Much is made of the push and pull between the imperative to put humans on Mars or to return them to the moon. The White House under President Donald Trump opted for a lunar return, and President Biden is sticking to the plan. Certainly, there’s something romantic about expanding our worldly horizons ourselves rather than having machines do it for us. But, in many cases, those machines can make as many amazing discoveries, at far lower cost, and with far less risk. The Cassini space probe, for instance, stumbled on the building blocks of life on this planet while exploring one of Saturn’s moons; the Curiosity rover determined that ancient Mars had the right chemistry to support living microbes.

Ingenuity is a case study in what robots can do without much help from us. Flight controllers couldn’t operate it by a joystick even if they wanted to because it’s just too far away. They can only send commands in advance. Ingenuity, then, must be enterprising: performing its in-flight functions autonomously, and even figuring out how to keep itself warm at night. What’s more, the lower requirements, cost and overall stakes of this “technology demonstration” compared with more traditional all-or-nothing projects meant that researchers could try something new without worrying too much about what would happen if they failed. Now, a sideshow is center-stage in a multibillion-dollar pageant. Whether or not Ingenuity manages its coming milestones (16 feet high with a bit of horizontal travel is next up), the future could look different because of it. Imagine multiple Ingenuities working in tandem with a rover to identify out-of-reach areas for study, and in the meantime beaming their initial findings back to Earth.

When we think about the space program, we usually think big. Ingenuity and the scientists who came up with its boundary-breaking design remind us that one small step for a robot can be a giant leap for mankind.