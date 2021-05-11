“My Dad and I feel like we have something unique,” Mirna Delgadillo, Angel’s daughter, told me. She runs the Route 66 memorabilia store that evolved from his barber shop. “It’s the America of yesterday. . . . If we change, we won’t be unique and people won’t come to see us.” When tourists return, however, depends largely on how distant countries cope with covid-19. Her cousin, John Delgadillo, who operates the Snow Cap, told me “it’s going to be 2022” before business recovers.