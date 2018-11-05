The Nov. 1 news article “Trump’s immigration moves carry risks for both parties” alleged that there is no evidence to support President Trump’s claim that there may be 25 million or 30 million illegal immigrants in the United States. The article used the 11.3 million number set forth by the “nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute,” but that ignored the results of a study published in September by researchers from Yale University and MIT. Using mathematics modeling, the number was determined to be as high as twice the 11.3 million number.

Charles H. Roistacher, Bethesda