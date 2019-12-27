It’s one thing to find a political leader to champion your cause in a culture war, but only blind guides could see Mr. Trump as the Moses who could lead us to the promised land. Contrast this with the Magnificat in the Gospel of Luke from the lips of Mary while she still carried in her womb the child whose birth is celebrated as Christmas. It envisions a kingdom in which the proud are scattered in the imagination of their hearts, the mighty are pulled down from their thrones, the humble are exalted, and God fills the hungry with good things and sends the rich away empty (not quite the policy of cutting taxes for the rich and food stamps for the poor).

The message of peace and goodwill sung by the angels upon the birth of the Messiah promises the triumph of the reign of righteousness, justice and peace. Those still looking for a Moses might be advised to at least consider that the first Moses gave us the Ten Commandments and the principle that no one is above the law.

Lynn Bergfalk, Washington

Regarding the Dec. 25 Politics & the Nation article “Anti-Trump editorial splits evangelical leaders”:

President Trump routinely engages in cruelty, dividing the nation with his demagoguery, prevarications and attacks on anyone he considers deficient in loyalty to him. Yet many claiming to embrace Christianity continue to embrace Mr. Trump and his cruel policies — e.g., placing immigrant children in cages, taking away health care from the very vulnerable that can save and protect life, changing food stamp eligibility and thereby causing food insecurity, etc.

Where in their Scriptures are cruelty and divisiveness accentuated as values for people of faith? Where in these sacred texts is supporting cruelty held up as the path to a right relationship with the God these Trump supporters claim to revere? Or is Mr. Trump the one revered? Should the motto of the United States, “In God We Trust,” become “In Trump We Trust”? Something is clearly amiss.

Robert Stewart, Chantilly

