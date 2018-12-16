Migrants traveling in the Central American caravan hoping to reach the United States are being relocated in a warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico. A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died of dehydration and exhaustion in the custody of U.S. border agents last week as President Trump struggles to deter a tide of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)

The Dec. 14 Politics & the Nation article “In custody of Border Control, 7-year-old Guatemalan dies of dehydration” reported on this sad stain on the national seal. Is there space in the Capitol Rotunda for yet another lying in state? I respectfully nominate this child. Surely death in pursuit of the American Dream warrants such observance. Citizenship by desire should be honored as much as the accident of nativity.

The compliment to the glory of the United States made by these refugees is in the vein of that made in its defense by the Unknown Soldier in Arlington.

We can no longer be “safe in our beds” as long as the great promise of our common humanity is denied to the least of us, even when peacefully seeking asylum from a governing regime unable to control its bounds.

God bless America, wherever you may be.

Eugene P. Corrigan Jr., Charleston, S.C.