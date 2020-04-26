My companion was sick that night, so I showed up and announced to the crowd that I had an extra ticket. Every Broadway fanatic on the East Coast was there. A dapper fellow was standing near me and asked if he could have the ticket for his wife. I said sure. His wife? Faith.
Faith Dane, the perennial D.C. mayoral candidate who became a legend portraying the trumpet-playing stripper Miss Mazeppa in the original cast of “Gypsy.”
She was wonderfully friendly. She was wearing sequined pants and brought the trumpet! She let me hold it!
I, the object of intense and comic envy of thousands, sat there with her for two hours in the Opera House. At the end, she played her trumpet during the wild applause. The show was a riot. The ladies ignored Cavett’s attempts to lead a coherent discussion. Carlisle’s purse kept slipping to the floor, and Reynolds and Channing would jump up and run around cooing and tending to her comfort. Cavett would ask Reynolds a question, and she’d answer him sweetly, then turn to the audience and make the raunchiest asides.
Faith kissed me as her Prince Charming husband spirited her away at the end.
Bill O’Toole, Arlington