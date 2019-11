I felt shocked with pain when I read Reginald Richard’s personal description of his experience as an actor portraying the household butler, Frank Lee, at Mount Vernon for a visiting tour group of young women [“A day in the life of a reenactor for the Enslaved People of Mount Vernon Tour,” Local Opinions, Nov. 3]. I was enraged by the rude stupidity and blatant racist comments and behavior of the adult (white) chaperone: “I got one, I got one of the slaves.” Then she grabbed Mr. Richard’s arm and told him that he should speak in his “slave voice.” It couldn’t get worse, I thought as I read on in the article, but it did: “Don’t get too close to him, we don’t know if he’s human or where he’s been,” the chaperone blurted out to the young girls.