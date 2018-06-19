Robert Kagan superbly distilled the nation’s predicament in his June 15 Friday Opinion essay, “Trump’s America: The rogue superpower.” After World War II, Americans struggled mightily to build on remnants of liberal international arrangements that were a bequest of the latter 19th century. “World order” became a loose term for constitutionalism, free trade, resistance to aggression and, at the top, as much cross-border cooperation as possible.

For a lifetime, however, U.S. prosperity hasn’t been the nation’s priority. Wealth became secondary to a “security” that could never be fully established, whether from the Soviet Union or global terrorism. The United States is now experiencing a reaction to that demand for sacrifice. It’s because of the combination of failed wars — Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, let alone the disastrous counter-invasion of North Korea in 1950 — and, increasingly, to the gross economic anxiety among most of our citizens.

Derek Leebaert, Washington

I took exception to Robert Kagan’s conclusions in his Friday Opinion essay, “Trump’s America: The rogue superpower.” He appeared to advance the notion that the United States is sitting back and concerning itself only with the security of Europe and East Asia and that the United States’ adversaries will do well because “Trump’s America” does not want war. No one, including President Trump, wants war. In the past year and a half, the United States confronted and substantially destroyed the Islamic State, a real threat in an actual, scorched-earth war. The outcome will surely benefit not only the United States but also all of the players in the Middle East, Europe and East Asia.

It appears that Mr. Trump has gone well beyond the established world order for the betterment of us all.

Michael Adelman, Bethesda